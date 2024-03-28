VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 200,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 145,061 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 305.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th.

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

