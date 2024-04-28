Bank OZK Invests $423,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bank OZK purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.2 %

FIS traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $69.60. 3,761,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,589. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

