Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,772 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,703,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,972,716. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $239.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

