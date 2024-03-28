Verum Partners LLC Sells 3,172 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verum Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.7% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

IVV traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $527.13. 2,982,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,804,222. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $504.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.48. The stock has a market cap of $407.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $400.45 and a fifty-two week high of $527.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

