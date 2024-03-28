Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys New Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 6.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,588,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $641,366,000 after purchasing an additional 514,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,892,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Maximus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,878,000 after acquiring an additional 74,877 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Maximus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123,624 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $161,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.03. The stock had a trading volume of 213,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,261. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.67.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MMS shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

