MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Short Interest Update

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
MCAN Mortgage Price Performance
OTCMKTS MAMTF remained flat at C$11.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.61. MCAN Mortgage has a 1-year low of C$10.92 and a 1-year high of C$12.50.
About MCAN Mortgage
