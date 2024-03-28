Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) Shares Gap Down to $7.35

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.13. Natura &Co shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 782 shares.

Natura &Co Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Natura &Co Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

