WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $1.68 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3,475.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,994,000 after buying an additional 101,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,635,000 after buying an additional 64,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.19. The company had a trading volume of 282,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,270. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

