Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGI. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.41.

TSE AGI traded up C$0.09 on Thursday, reaching C$19.81. The company had a trading volume of 522,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,537. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$14.80 and a 1-year high of C$20.20.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$346.65 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.8047079 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$559,737.00. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

