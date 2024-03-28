Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 519 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $260.19. 989,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,235. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.61 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.01.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

