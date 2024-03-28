CPA Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,030 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

CPA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFNM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $103,000.

NYSEARCA:DFNM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,348. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.67. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $48.64.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

