Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Holdings Raised by CPA Asset Management LLC

CPA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,562 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 14.7% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $24,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,283,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $45.28. 637,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,116. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.53. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.70.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.