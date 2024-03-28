DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

DoubleVerify stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 84.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.01. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $175,939.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $175,939.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,480 shares of company stock worth $2,086,690. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,899,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,742,000 after purchasing an additional 362,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,687 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,283,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,343,000 after acquiring an additional 301,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

