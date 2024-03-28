iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH) Holdings Lifted by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XJH. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.97. 29,477 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $122.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

