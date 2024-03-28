Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $89.77. 2,411,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,595,728. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.81.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

