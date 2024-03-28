iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.1% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,672,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,639,443. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

