Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.98

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.98 and last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 11450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Q2 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Q2 Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. Analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,369 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $118,686.90. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 174,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,602.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $345,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,714,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $118,686.90. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 174,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,718,602.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,313 shares of company stock worth $14,889,214 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,368,000 after buying an additional 487,111 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,650,000 after purchasing an additional 256,802 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Q2 by 21.2% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,070,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,227 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Q2 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,855 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after buying an additional 391,539 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

