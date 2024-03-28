Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,507 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,176. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

