Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,417,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.56. 1,100,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,060. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average of $74.22.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

