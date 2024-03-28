Courier Capital LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $480.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $361.68 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.42.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

