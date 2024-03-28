Brian P. Weber Sells 7,996 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.28. The company had a trading volume of 75,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,587. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.23. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $202.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLH

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.