Brian P. Weber Sells 7,996 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.28. The company had a trading volume of 75,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,587. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.23. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $202.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
