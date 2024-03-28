General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.52

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.52 and last traded at $46.42, with a volume of 338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.

General American Investors Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.72.

Insider Activity

In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.19 per share, with a total value of $42,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,039.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,830 shares of company stock worth $79,148. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors

General American Investors Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General American Investors by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,818,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

