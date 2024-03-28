General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.52

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.52 and last traded at $46.42, with a volume of 338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.
General American Investors Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.72.
In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.19 per share, with a total value of $42,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,039.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,830 shares of company stock worth $79,148. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
