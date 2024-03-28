First Pacific Financial Cuts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Pacific Financial trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,667 shares of company stock worth $72,822,280 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $322.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 895.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

