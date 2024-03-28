Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,394,000 after purchasing an additional 263,944 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 19,037.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,053,000 after buying an additional 205,223 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Argus upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $470.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.79.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $493.57. 64,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $494.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $437.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 41.17%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

