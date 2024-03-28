Sebold Capital Management Inc. Takes $832,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

