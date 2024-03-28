Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 939,665 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939,665 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFXF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,338,000 after buying an additional 446,812 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,351,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,712,000 after acquiring an additional 75,101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 389.1% in the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,132,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after acquiring an additional 900,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,873,000 after acquiring an additional 527,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.94. 74,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,121. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.