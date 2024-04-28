Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 85,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on APTO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.
Read Our Latest Report on Aptose Biosciences
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ APTO traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.22. 104,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,246. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $8.70.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Further Reading
