Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.650-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.60.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $80.00. 1,713,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,881. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average is $78.04. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $88.17.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,116.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.