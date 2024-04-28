Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA) Short Interest Down 37.5% in April

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Star Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Star Acquisition by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 214,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Star Acquisition by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

ALSA remained flat at $11.37 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

