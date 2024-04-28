American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 430,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

American Lithium Price Performance

Shares of American Lithium stock remained flat at $0.54 during midday trading on Friday. 168,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,770. The firm has a market cap of $118.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. American Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33.

Institutional Trading of American Lithium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Lithium by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,556,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 891,959 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Lithium by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 161,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in American Lithium by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

