Short Interest in Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Drops By 73.5%

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS TKGSY opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41.

Get Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. alerts:

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.