Short Interest in Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Drops By 73.5%

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2024

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS TKGSY opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.