DDD Partners LLC Sells 114,295 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DDD Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 114,295 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $5,261,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

