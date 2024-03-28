Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New $90,000 Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH in the third quarter valued at $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in CRH in the third quarter valued at about $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 428.0% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,133,000 after buying an additional 8,947,902 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CRH by 1,136.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,982,000 after buying an additional 7,892,691 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at about $418,653,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $86.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.62. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

