iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period.

Shares of IBMM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 22,814 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0409 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

