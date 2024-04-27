Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,131,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245,949 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.87% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $144,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $1,395,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,108,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 157,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $89.80 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.98 and a 200-day moving average of $134.95.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

