Canso Credit Income Fund (PBY.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 10th

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Canso Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Canso Credit Income Fund stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.51. Canso Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$13.76 and a 52 week high of C$15.15.
Canso Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canso Credit Income Fund
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Canso Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canso Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.