Canso Credit Income Fund (PBY.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 10th

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Canso Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Canso Credit Income Fund stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.51. Canso Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$13.76 and a 52 week high of C$15.15.

Canso Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

