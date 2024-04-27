Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 3.9% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1,970.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 81,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $733,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,172,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,085. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.77 and a 1 year high of $121.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.70. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

