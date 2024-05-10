Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
Stelco Price Performance
Stelco has a 1-year low of C$21.00 and a 1-year high of C$26.50.
Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$624.61 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on STL
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stelco
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.