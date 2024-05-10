Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Stelco Price Performance

Stelco has a 1-year low of C$21.00 and a 1-year high of C$26.50.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$624.61 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STL. Stifel Canada upgraded Stelco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Stelco from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STL

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.