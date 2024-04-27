iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,180.0% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,205,000 after buying an additional 1,054,350 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,376. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

