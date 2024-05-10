The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) SVP Sells $1,513,102.00 in Stock

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

WMB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.56. 2,429,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,909,861. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 208,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 426,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

