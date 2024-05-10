Insider Buying: Alexium International Group Limited (ASX:AJX) Insider Buys 549,306,692 Shares of Stock

Alexium International Group Limited (ASX:AJX – Get Free Report) insider Simon Moore bought 549,306,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,239,600.38 ($5,456,688.99).
Alexium International Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.30.
About Alexium International Group
