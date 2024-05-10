Insider Buying: Alexium International Group Limited (ASX:AJX) Insider Buys 549,306,692 Shares of Stock

Alexium International Group Limited (ASX:AJX – Get Free Report) insider Simon Moore bought 549,306,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,239,600.38 ($5,456,688.99).

Alexium International Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.30.

About Alexium International Group

Alexium International Group Limited manufactures and sells phase-change material (PCM) and other specialty textile solutions in the United States. It offers thermal regulation solutions, such as Alexicool, a PCM chemical finish for fabrics; Biocool, a natural and biobased PCM cooling for textile and foam bedding applications; and Eclipsys, a perpetual cooling technology that enhance the cooling experience for textile and foam bedding systems.

