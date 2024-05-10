Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.030-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.0 million-$205.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.3 million.

ICHR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,517. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ichor has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.98.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.60.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

