Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.610-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $185.0 million-$189.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.5 million. Oddity Tech also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.570-1.620 EPS.
Shares of ODD traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $36.53. The stock had a trading volume of 476,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,689. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68. Oddity Tech has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $56.00.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, analysts expect that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
