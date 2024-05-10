ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38, Briefing.com reports. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

IMOS stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 54,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.