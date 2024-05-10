Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 10th (AAOI, ACAD, ACO.X, ACRE, ADC, ADMA, ADN, ADNT, AFL, AFRM)

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 10th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $26.00 to $22.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$50.50.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.50 to $7.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $60.00 to $62.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $8.00 to $10.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$18.50 to C$20.00.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $82.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $46.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $92.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $136.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $135.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $120.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $125.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $138.00 to $119.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $138.00 to $115.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $45.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $32.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $14.00 to $12.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $153.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $471.00 to $468.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $18.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $13.75 to $16.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$29.00.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$32.00 to C$35.00.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$30.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $130.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $63.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $23.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $13.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $74.00 to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $140.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $15.00 to $17.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $61.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2.65 to $3.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $5.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$142.00.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $49.50. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$69.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$5.25 to C$6.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$5.75.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $106.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $27.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$90.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$79.00 to C$83.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$80.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$83.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$78.00 to C$80.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$83.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $88.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $180.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$8.50.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $25.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $9.75 to $8.50. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $272.00 to $292.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$10.00.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$9.00.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$9.00.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.00 to C$10.00. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $282.00 to $270.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $102.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$190.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$153.00 to C$160.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$151.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$144.00 to C$149.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$160.00 to C$165.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$153.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$150.00 to C$152.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$7.00 to C$6.50.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $5.25 to $6.25. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $156.00 to $166.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$51.00.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $67.00 to $74.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $72.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $33.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$1.90 to C$2.00.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $26.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.25 to C$10.00.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$9.00 to C$8.50.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$9.25 to C$8.75.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$32.50.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $29.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $38.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $62.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $4.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $6.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $7.50 to $6.75. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $6.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $59.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $14.00 to $13.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$12.00.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $66.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $46.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $23.00 to $27.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $4.00 to $2.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $12.00 to $8.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $4.50 to $3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $38.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $8.00 to $6.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gamehost (TSE:GH) had its target price raised by Acumen Capital from C$13.75 to C$14.00.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) had its price target lowered by Jonestrading from $20.00 to $17.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $47.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $27.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$0.15 to C$0.10.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$96.50 to C$90.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$84.00 to C$85.00.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.40 to C$5.75.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $115.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $105.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.15 to C$3.75.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.00.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $37.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $87.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$103.00 to C$108.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$102.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$103.00 to C$105.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$101.00 to C$102.00.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $16.00 to $13.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $18.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $87.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $9.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $9.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $46.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $23.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $14.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$32.00.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $32.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $3.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$0.70 to C$0.60.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) was given a C$0.75 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $270.00 to $200.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $24.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $24.00 to $20.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price increased by Evercore Inc. from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $16.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $156.00 to $152.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$118.00 to C$121.00.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $26.00 to $28.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $70.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $68.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $123.00 to $137.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $99.00 to $117.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $190.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $187.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $7.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $56.00 to $59.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) had its target price raised by Hovde Group from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $235.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $235.00 to $250.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $180.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $76.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $158.00 to $190.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $17.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $4.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$40.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $28.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $88.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $75.00 to $80.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $77.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $10.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $8.00 to $9.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $3.50 to $3.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $2.90 to $2.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $2.50. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $218.00 to $213.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $255.00 to $260.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$46.50 to C$47.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $76.00 to $65.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $78.00 to $64.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $58.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $87.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$37.00.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$37.00.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $56.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $50.00 to $40.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $37.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $40.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $60.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its price target increased by Longbow Research from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $227.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$153.00 to C$156.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $104.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $54.00 to $44.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $55.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $22.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) was given a C$10.50 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$61.00.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$21.50 to C$22.00.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$22.00.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$22.50 to C$24.00.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$98.00.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$71.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$73.00 to C$72.00.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $91.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $114.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $88.00 to $115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $98.00 to $106.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$4.75.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$49.00 to C$47.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$54.00 to C$52.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$125.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$126.00 to C$128.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$127.00 to C$128.00.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $76.00 to $82.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $135.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $95.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $32.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $16.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $13.50 to $14.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $110.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $9.50 to $7.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $13.00 to $15.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $66.00 to $79.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $105.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $30.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $216.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $13.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $41.00 to $34.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $33.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $45.00 to $39.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$1.10 to C$0.95.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $57.00 to $68.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $31.00 to $32.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $86.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $91.00 to $101.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $37.00 to $41.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $38.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$239.00 to C$241.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$237.00 to C$245.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$246.00 to C$248.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$245.00 to C$235.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $225.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $51.00 to $50.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $20.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $34.00 to $36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $39.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $43.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $43.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $78.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $16.00 to $21.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

