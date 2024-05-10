Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 10th (AAOI, ACAD, ACO.X, ACRE, ADC, ADMA, ADN, ADNT, AFL, AFRM)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 10th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $26.00 to $22.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$50.50.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.50 to $7.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $60.00 to $62.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $8.00 to $10.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$18.50 to C$20.00.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $82.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $46.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $92.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $136.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $135.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $120.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $125.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $138.00 to $119.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $138.00 to $115.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $45.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $32.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $14.00 to $12.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $153.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $471.00 to $468.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $18.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $13.75 to $16.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$29.00.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$32.00 to C$35.00.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$30.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $130.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $63.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $23.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $13.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $74.00 to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $140.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $15.00 to $17.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $61.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2.65 to $3.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $5.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$142.00.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $49.50. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$69.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$5.25 to C$6.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$5.75.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $106.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $27.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$90.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$79.00 to C$83.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$80.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$83.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$78.00 to C$80.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$83.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $88.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $180.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$8.50.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $25.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $9.75 to $8.50. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $272.00 to $292.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$10.00.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$9.00.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$9.00.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.00 to C$10.00. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $282.00 to $270.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $102.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$190.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$153.00 to C$160.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$151.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$144.00 to C$149.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$160.00 to C$165.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$153.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$150.00 to C$152.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$7.00 to C$6.50.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $5.25 to $6.25. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $156.00 to $166.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$51.00.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $67.00 to $74.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $72.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $33.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$1.90 to C$2.00.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $26.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.25 to C$10.00.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$9.00 to C$8.50.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$9.25 to C$8.75.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$32.50.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $29.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $38.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $62.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $4.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $6.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $7.50 to $6.75. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $6.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $59.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $14.00 to $13.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$12.00.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $66.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $46.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $23.00 to $27.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $4.00 to $2.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $12.00 to $8.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $4.50 to $3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $38.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $8.00 to $6.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gamehost (TSE:GH) had its target price raised by Acumen Capital from C$13.75 to C$14.00.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) had its price target lowered by Jonestrading from $20.00 to $17.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $47.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $27.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$0.15 to C$0.10.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$96.50 to C$90.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$84.00 to C$85.00.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.40 to C$5.75.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $115.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $105.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.15 to C$3.75.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.00.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $37.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $87.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$103.00 to C$108.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$102.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$103.00 to C$105.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$101.00 to C$102.00.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $16.00 to $13.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $18.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $87.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $9.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $9.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $46.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $23.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $14.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$32.00.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $32.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $3.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$0.70 to C$0.60.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) was given a C$0.75 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $270.00 to $200.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $24.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $24.00 to $20.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price increased by Evercore Inc. from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $16.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $156.00 to $152.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$118.00 to C$121.00.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $26.00 to $28.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $70.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $68.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $123.00 to $137.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $99.00 to $117.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $190.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $187.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $7.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $56.00 to $59.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) had its target price raised by Hovde Group from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $235.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $235.00 to $250.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $180.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $76.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $158.00 to $190.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $17.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $4.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$40.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $28.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $88.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $75.00 to $80.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $77.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $10.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $8.00 to $9.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $3.50 to $3.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $2.90 to $2.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $2.50. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $218.00 to $213.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $255.00 to $260.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$46.50 to C$47.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $76.00 to $65.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $78.00 to $64.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $58.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $87.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$37.00.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$37.00.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $56.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $50.00 to $40.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $37.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $40.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $60.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its price target increased by Longbow Research from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $227.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$153.00 to C$156.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $104.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $54.00 to $44.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $55.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $22.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) was given a C$10.50 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$61.00.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$21.50 to C$22.00.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$22.00.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$22.50 to C$24.00.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$98.00.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$71.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$73.00 to C$72.00.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $91.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $114.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $88.00 to $115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $98.00 to $106.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$4.75.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$49.00 to C$47.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$54.00 to C$52.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$125.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$126.00 to C$128.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$127.00 to C$128.00.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $76.00 to $82.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $135.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $95.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $32.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $16.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $13.50 to $14.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $110.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $9.50 to $7.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $13.00 to $15.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $66.00 to $79.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $105.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $30.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $216.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $13.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $41.00 to $34.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $33.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $45.00 to $39.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$1.10 to C$0.95.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $57.00 to $68.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $31.00 to $32.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $86.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $91.00 to $101.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $37.00 to $41.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $38.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$239.00 to C$241.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$237.00 to C$245.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$246.00 to C$248.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$245.00 to C$235.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $225.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $51.00 to $50.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $20.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $34.00 to $36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $39.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $43.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $43.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $78.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $16.00 to $21.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

