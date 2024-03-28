nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.130-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $126.0 million-$127.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.9 million. nCino also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.600-0.640 EPS.

nCino Trading Up 19.0 %

Shares of NCNO opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. nCino has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $36.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCNO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $47,391.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider April Rieger sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $47,391.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in nCino by 53,331.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 414.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

