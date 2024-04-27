Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.41 and last traded at $38.90. 2,552,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,864,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $640.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

