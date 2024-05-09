Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 225,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 55,760 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 85,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,684,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 267,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,328,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,814,000 after buying an additional 484,587 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

