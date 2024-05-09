Fei USD Achieves Market Cap of $14.79 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $14.79 million and approximately $27,837.65 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001566 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011728 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001479 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,997.20 or 1.00000738 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013130 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007869 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,733,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,475,091 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 15,733,758.69590239 with 15,475,091.3131401 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9565552 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $28,940.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

