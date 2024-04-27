B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.79 and last traded at $31.34. 1,130,619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,399,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 65.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 275.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.